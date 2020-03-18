4525 67th Avenue NE

Amenities

Move in ready 4 bed 3 bath rambler w/bonus rooms & 3 car garage - This spacious 4 bed 3 bath rambler with daylight basement offers an open floor plan and tons or storage options. On the main level you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite w/master bath & walk in closet, 2 bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. Downstairs you will find the 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, 2 large bonus rooms and 2 unfinished storage rooms. Home offers 3 car garage, hardwood floors, custom appliances and so much more.



Tenants will only have use of the immediate yard surrounding the home, as further surrounding acreage will be reserved for future development. Additionally the use of the detached garage/shop will not be permitted for tenants use.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



