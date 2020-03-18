All apartments in Marysville
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

4525 67th Avenue NE

4525 67th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4525 67th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 4 bed 3 bath rambler w/bonus rooms & 3 car garage - This spacious 4 bed 3 bath rambler with daylight basement offers an open floor plan and tons or storage options. On the main level you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite w/master bath & walk in closet, 2 bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. Downstairs you will find the 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, 2 large bonus rooms and 2 unfinished storage rooms. Home offers 3 car garage, hardwood floors, custom appliances and so much more.

Tenants will only have use of the immediate yard surrounding the home, as further surrounding acreage will be reserved for future development. Additionally the use of the detached garage/shop will not be permitted for tenants use.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

