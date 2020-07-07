All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 4320 67th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
4320 67th Ave NE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4320 67th Ave NE

4320 67th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4320 67th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Private Marysville Home w/ Pool! - 2300 sq ft rambler with daylight basement on just shy of an acre with westerly valley and city views. Secluded & private 3 bedroom 2 bath with an in ground pool. 2 wood burning fireplaces, light oak hardwoods, Bright kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, eating bar and adjoining dining area, open concept floor plan. Basement is very open with 1 bedroom, family room with fireplace tons of storage, laundry room, 3/4 bath and den/office. Door leads to deck and pool with diving board. 2 car carport with storage.

(RLNE2692466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 67th Ave NE have any available units?
4320 67th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 67th Ave NE have?
Some of 4320 67th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 67th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4320 67th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 67th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 67th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4320 67th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4320 67th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4320 67th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 67th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 67th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 4320 67th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 4320 67th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4320 67th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 67th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 67th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College