4320 67th Ave NE

Private Marysville Home w/ Pool! - 2300 sq ft rambler with daylight basement on just shy of an acre with westerly valley and city views. Secluded & private 3 bedroom 2 bath with an in ground pool. 2 wood burning fireplaces, light oak hardwoods, Bright kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, eating bar and adjoining dining area, open concept floor plan. Basement is very open with 1 bedroom, family room with fireplace tons of storage, laundry room, 3/4 bath and den/office. Door leads to deck and pool with diving board. 2 car carport with storage.



