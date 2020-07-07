All apartments in Marysville
2930 84th Dr NE

2930 84th Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2930 84th Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new construction with total home automation, alarm system, thermostat and remote control garage! Neutrally finished throughout this is the blank slate you’ve been searching for with an unfinished backyard that can be catered to your preferences, the only thing missing is your unique flair. The open first floor is ideal for entertaining with wood laminate flooring to match every style and make cleaning a breeze. Prepare memorable meals in the modern kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and granite countertops to inspire even novice chefs. One bedroom and bathroom on the first floor creates an excellent guest space and a bonus room upstairs provides a functional second living space, play room, or whatever else your family needs! Unwind with a relaxing bubble bath in the exquisite master suite with stunning mountain views right from your bathtub. Perfectly located in the Lake Stevens school district with built-in WiFi this single family stunner is better than you could imagine. Don’t let someone else move into your dream home, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 84th Dr NE have any available units?
2930 84th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 84th Dr NE have?
Some of 2930 84th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 84th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2930 84th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 84th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 84th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2930 84th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2930 84th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2930 84th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 84th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 84th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2930 84th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2930 84th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2930 84th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 84th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 84th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
