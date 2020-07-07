2930 84th Dr NE

Amenities

Brand new construction with total home automation, alarm system, thermostat and remote control garage! Neutrally finished throughout this is the blank slate you’ve been searching for with an unfinished backyard that can be catered to your preferences, the only thing missing is your unique flair. The open first floor is ideal for entertaining with wood laminate flooring to match every style and make cleaning a breeze. Prepare memorable meals in the modern kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and granite countertops to inspire even novice chefs. One bedroom and bathroom on the first floor creates an excellent guest space and a bonus room upstairs provides a functional second living space, play room, or whatever else your family needs! Unwind with a relaxing bubble bath in the exquisite master suite with stunning mountain views right from your bathtub. Perfectly located in the Lake Stevens school district with built-in WiFi this single family stunner is better than you could imagine. Don’t let someone else move into your dream home, schedule a showing today!