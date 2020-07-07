All apartments in Marysville
14805 Smokey Point Blvd.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

14805 Smokey Point Blvd.

14805 Smokey Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14805 Smokey Point Blvd, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old world charm 2 bed 1 bath home W/ new flooring and paint - This old world charm 2 bed 1 bath home is move in ready and offers new flooring and paint throughout. Inside you will find a living room, entry area, kitchen with nook area, laundry area, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5358945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have any available units?
14805 Smokey Point Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14805 Smokey Point Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. offer parking?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have a pool?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14805 Smokey Point Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
