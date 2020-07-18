All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

19311 36th Ave SE Unit C

19311 36th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

19311 36th Ave SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental loft in the North Creek community in Bothell.

The bright and airy interior features hardwood and tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, and a smart home smart entry. The open-plan kitchen is complete with polished granite countertop, fine wood cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite. Elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass doors, shower and bathtub combos, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and centralized heating is installed for climate control.

The exterior has a balcony to enjoy some fresh air or entertain guests. The Central Park Community features an overlooking view of the park and is within walking distance to distinguished schools. A 2-car tandem garage and free parking outside are available for use. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, and garbage disposal. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=45G3ZquyRfQ

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lidera Park, Tambark Creek Park, Elevated Sportz Trampoline Park & Event Center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have any available units?
19311 36th Ave SE Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have?
Some of 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
19311 36th Ave SE Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C offers parking.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have a pool?
No, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have accessible units?
No, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19311 36th Ave SE Unit C has units with air conditioning.
