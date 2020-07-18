19311 36th Ave SE Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Stunning, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental loft in the North Creek community in Bothell.



The bright and airy interior features hardwood and tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, and a smart home smart entry. The open-plan kitchen is complete with polished granite countertop, fine wood cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite. Elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass doors, shower and bathtub combos, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and centralized heating is installed for climate control.



The exterior has a balcony to enjoy some fresh air or entertain guests. The Central Park Community features an overlooking view of the park and is within walking distance to distinguished schools. A 2-car tandem garage and free parking outside are available for use. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, and garbage disposal. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=45G3ZquyRfQ



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lidera Park, Tambark Creek Park, Elevated Sportz Trampoline Park & Event Center.



No Pets Allowed



