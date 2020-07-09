19021 4th Dr. SE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath 3300 sq. ft. home in Bothell's secluded Montecito neighborhood - 360 Virtual Tour Available - Stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath 3300 sq. ft. home in Bothell's secluded Montecito neighborhood. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac w/ beautiful views of Mt. Baker & the Cascade mountains. This home boasts a very spacious floorplan w/ luxury finishes throughout. Kitchen features granite tops, all appliances including gas range, center island, & pantry. Main level also includes hardwood floors throughout, sizeable dining/living room w/ gas fireplace, private office, 1/2 bathroom, & large deck perfect for Summertime barbecues. Large greenbelt facing master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom & generous walk-in closet. Top floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room including full size washer/dryer & full bathroom w/ skylight. Bottom floor includes roomy 5th bedroom, full bathroom, & HUGE bonus room w/ additional storage. Full size 2-car garage, A/C & security system (service not included) installed. Located in the Everett School District w/ desirable Cedar Wood Elementary, Heatherwood Middle & Henry M. Jackson High designations. Backyard features easily maintained lawn & lower patio area. Pets (canine) considered case by case with additional security deposit. Non-smoking property.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

Monthly Rent: $3,395.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,395.00

Application Fee: $43.00



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765899)