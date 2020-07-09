All apartments in Martha Lake
19021 4th Dr. SE.

19021 4th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19021 4th Drive Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath 3300 sq. ft. home in Bothell's secluded Montecito neighborhood - 360 Virtual Tour Available - Stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath 3300 sq. ft. home in Bothell's secluded Montecito neighborhood. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac w/ beautiful views of Mt. Baker & the Cascade mountains. This home boasts a very spacious floorplan w/ luxury finishes throughout. Kitchen features granite tops, all appliances including gas range, center island, & pantry. Main level also includes hardwood floors throughout, sizeable dining/living room w/ gas fireplace, private office, 1/2 bathroom, & large deck perfect for Summertime barbecues. Large greenbelt facing master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom & generous walk-in closet. Top floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room including full size washer/dryer & full bathroom w/ skylight. Bottom floor includes roomy 5th bedroom, full bathroom, & HUGE bonus room w/ additional storage. Full size 2-car garage, A/C & security system (service not included) installed. Located in the Everett School District w/ desirable Cedar Wood Elementary, Heatherwood Middle & Henry M. Jackson High designations. Backyard features easily maintained lawn & lower patio area. Pets (canine) considered case by case with additional security deposit. Non-smoking property.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
Monthly Rent: $3,395.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,395.00
Application Fee: $43.00

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765899)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have any available units?
19021 4th Dr. SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have?
Some of 19021 4th Dr. SE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19021 4th Dr. SE. currently offering any rent specials?
19021 4th Dr. SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19021 4th Dr. SE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19021 4th Dr. SE. is pet friendly.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. offer parking?
Yes, 19021 4th Dr. SE. offers parking.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19021 4th Dr. SE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have a pool?
No, 19021 4th Dr. SE. does not have a pool.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have accessible units?
No, 19021 4th Dr. SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19021 4th Dr. SE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19021 4th Dr. SE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19021 4th Dr. SE. has units with air conditioning.

