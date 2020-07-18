18727 3rd AVE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed 3.5 Bath Bothell Home plus Den - This large Bothell home provides lifestyle living options with a complete attached mother in law unit, included in the rent.



The main home features a grand foyer, formal living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen island, and designer wood plank accent wall in the den. Large windows provide ample natural light with views to fully fenced and landscaped yard. Full house includes 4bed, 3 bath, 2 laundry rooms, 2 kitchens, plus den and three car garage.



Conveniently located in Bothell, with close access to I-5 & I-405. Walking distance to Lynnwood High School.



Text Erica at 425-478-8134 or email erica@northpacificproperties.com



