Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
18727 3rd AVE W
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

18727 3rd AVE W

18727 3rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

18727 3rd Avenue West, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 3.5 Bath Bothell Home plus Den - This large Bothell home provides lifestyle living options with a complete attached mother in law unit, included in the rent.

The main home features a grand foyer, formal living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen island, and designer wood plank accent wall in the den. Large windows provide ample natural light with views to fully fenced and landscaped yard. Full house includes 4bed, 3 bath, 2 laundry rooms, 2 kitchens, plus den and three car garage.

Conveniently located in Bothell, with close access to I-5 & I-405. Walking distance to Lynnwood High School.

Text Erica at 425-478-8134 or email erica@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE5094070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18727 3rd AVE W have any available units?
18727 3rd AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
Is 18727 3rd AVE W currently offering any rent specials?
18727 3rd AVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18727 3rd AVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 18727 3rd AVE W is pet friendly.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W offer parking?
Yes, 18727 3rd AVE W offers parking.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18727 3rd AVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W have a pool?
No, 18727 3rd AVE W does not have a pool.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W have accessible units?
No, 18727 3rd AVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 18727 3rd AVE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18727 3rd AVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18727 3rd AVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
