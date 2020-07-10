All apartments in Martha Lake
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
16430 1st Dr. SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

16430 1st Dr. SE

16430 1st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16430 1st Avenue Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite Contemporary 2BR/2.5BA Mill Creek Townhome - Available now. Exquisite contemporary townhome with 2BR/2.5BA, plus bonus room. Beautiful chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas range, oversized refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), slab granite counter tops, double sink kitchen island, and plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the living area on the main level. The upstairs features 2 cozy, carpeted bedrooms, with a very generous walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Lower level has a carpeted bonus room plus a secure 1-car garage, and leads to a dreamy fenced patio. Washer and dryer in unit. 12-month lease; $2,095 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have any available units?
16430 1st Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16430 1st Dr. SE have?
Some of 16430 1st Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16430 1st Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
16430 1st Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16430 1st Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 16430 1st Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 16430 1st Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16430 1st Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 16430 1st Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 16430 1st Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16430 1st Dr. SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16430 1st Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16430 1st Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.

