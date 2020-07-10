16430 1st Dr. SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Contemporary 2BR/2.5BA Mill Creek Townhome - Available now. Exquisite contemporary townhome with 2BR/2.5BA, plus bonus room. Beautiful chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas range, oversized refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), slab granite counter tops, double sink kitchen island, and plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors and a gas fireplace in the living area on the main level. The upstairs features 2 cozy, carpeted bedrooms, with a very generous walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Lower level has a carpeted bonus room plus a secure 1-car garage, and leads to a dreamy fenced patio. Washer and dryer in unit. 12-month lease; $2,095 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



