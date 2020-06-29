129 185th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

4 bed Bothell Home for Lease: 129 185th Place SW - Very spacious home with open floor plan in great Bothell / East Lynnwood area.

Top quality 4 bed 3 bath 3300 sq.ft. house built in 2005.

Vaulted ceilings, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

Gas cooking in kitchen. Gas fireplace. All appliances.

Den on the main floor with bath.

2nd floor 1 bedroom with private bath.



Large fenced yard. 3-car garage.



No pets, please. No smoking.



Available on March 1st for 12 mo lease. 1st mo rent and equal deposit required to move in. $42 appl fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT. MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.



Please call Jerry Maupin at MacPherson's: 425-387-3522 / 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235 for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



