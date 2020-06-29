All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated March 11 2020

129 185th Pl SW

129 185th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

129 185th Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed Bothell Home for Lease: 129 185th Place SW - Very spacious home with open floor plan in great Bothell / East Lynnwood area.
Top quality 4 bed 3 bath 3300 sq.ft. house built in 2005.
Vaulted ceilings, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
Gas cooking in kitchen. Gas fireplace. All appliances.
Den on the main floor with bath.
2nd floor 1 bedroom with private bath.

Large fenced yard. 3-car garage.

No pets, please. No smoking.

Available on March 1st for 12 mo lease. 1st mo rent and equal deposit required to move in. $42 appl fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT. MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.

Please call Jerry Maupin at MacPherson's: 425-387-3522 / 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 185th Pl SW have any available units?
129 185th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 129 185th Pl SW have?
Some of 129 185th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 185th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
129 185th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 185th Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 129 185th Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 129 185th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 129 185th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 129 185th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 185th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 185th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 129 185th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 129 185th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 129 185th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 129 185th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 185th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 185th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 185th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
