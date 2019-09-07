Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room in Gig Harbor! - Address: 15115 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 4 Bedrooms + Bonus

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 2,408

Heating: Propane

Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. July 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,395.00

Deposit: $2,350.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room

Beautiful Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Tile Back Splash

- Island w/Additional Storage

- Hardwood Flooring

- Pantry w/Shelving

- Dining Area

- Slider Access to Back Deck

Formal Dining Room

- Unique Architectural Design

Living Room

- Propane Fireplace w/TV Mantel

- Open Room w/Ceiling Fan

Large Family Room

- 2 Windows w/Natural Lighting

4 Bedrooms

- Spacious Master w/Walk-in Closet

Office/Den

- Located Upstairs

2.5 Bathroom

- Beautiful 5 Piece Master

Huge Bonus Room

- Located Upstairs

Utility Area

- Washer and Dryer

Fully Fenced Back Yard

- Large Deck w/Railing

Long Private Driveway

- Potential RV Parking

Generator Hookup



Community Features:

- Crescent Lake

- Crescent County Park

- Maplewood Park

- Shopping, Gas & Schools Near By

- Quick and Easy Access to HWY 16



Peninsula School District:

Schools Near By and/or Assigned

- Purdy Elementary School

- Goodman Middle School

- Gig Harbor High School



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 25lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.

- This homes heat is run on propane. Rules & Regulations will apply.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE4921097)