All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 15115 26th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, WA
/
15115 26th Ave NW
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

15115 26th Ave NW

15115 26th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15115 26th Avenue Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room in Gig Harbor! - Address: 15115 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4 Bedrooms + Bonus
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 2,408
Heating: Propane
Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. July 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $2,395.00
Deposit: $2,350.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room
Beautiful Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Back Splash
- Island w/Additional Storage
- Hardwood Flooring
- Pantry w/Shelving
- Dining Area
- Slider Access to Back Deck
Formal Dining Room
- Unique Architectural Design
Living Room
- Propane Fireplace w/TV Mantel
- Open Room w/Ceiling Fan
Large Family Room
- 2 Windows w/Natural Lighting
4 Bedrooms
- Spacious Master w/Walk-in Closet
Office/Den
- Located Upstairs
2.5 Bathroom
- Beautiful 5 Piece Master
Huge Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
Utility Area
- Washer and Dryer
Fully Fenced Back Yard
- Large Deck w/Railing
Long Private Driveway
- Potential RV Parking
Generator Hookup

Community Features:
- Crescent Lake
- Crescent County Park
- Maplewood Park
- Shopping, Gas & Schools Near By
- Quick and Easy Access to HWY 16

Peninsula School District:
Schools Near By and/or Assigned
- Purdy Elementary School
- Goodman Middle School
- Gig Harbor High School

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 25lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.
- This homes heat is run on propane. Rules & Regulations will apply.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE4921097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 26th Ave NW have any available units?
15115 26th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 15115 26th Ave NW have?
Some of 15115 26th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 26th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
15115 26th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 26th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15115 26th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 15115 26th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15115 26th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 15115 26th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 15115 26th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15115 26th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15115 26th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15115 26th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WAWauna, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WA
University Place, WAParkwood, WASteilacoom, WANavy Yard City, WAFife, WABurien, WAParkland, WAFife Heights, WAWhite Center, WADuPont, WADes Moines, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College