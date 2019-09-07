Amenities
Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room in Gig Harbor! - Address: 15115 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4 Bedrooms + Bonus
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 2,408
Heating: Propane
Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. July 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $2,395.00
Deposit: $2,350.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Secluded 4 Bedroom w/Bonus Room
Beautiful Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Back Splash
- Island w/Additional Storage
- Hardwood Flooring
- Pantry w/Shelving
- Dining Area
- Slider Access to Back Deck
Formal Dining Room
- Unique Architectural Design
Living Room
- Propane Fireplace w/TV Mantel
- Open Room w/Ceiling Fan
Large Family Room
- 2 Windows w/Natural Lighting
4 Bedrooms
- Spacious Master w/Walk-in Closet
Office/Den
- Located Upstairs
2.5 Bathroom
- Beautiful 5 Piece Master
Huge Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
Utility Area
- Washer and Dryer
Fully Fenced Back Yard
- Large Deck w/Railing
Long Private Driveway
- Potential RV Parking
Generator Hookup
Community Features:
- Crescent Lake
- Crescent County Park
- Maplewood Park
- Shopping, Gas & Schools Near By
- Quick and Easy Access to HWY 16
Peninsula School District:
Schools Near By and/or Assigned
- Purdy Elementary School
- Goodman Middle School
- Gig Harbor High School
Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 25lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.
- This homes heat is run on propane. Rules & Regulations will apply.
