Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

10918 Moller Dr. NW Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom View Home In Seacliff Estates!! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, approx. 2340 sq. ft. home is located in Gig Harbors Sea Cliff Estates. The property features a large living room with a brick wall fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and storage space, a large double door refrigerator, dishwasher and is open to the dining room. Also on the main level, there are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath plus a spacious master bedroom which includes a master bathroom and two separate closets. Downstairs you will find a nice sized bonus room with a wood stove and an additional bedroom or office space. The laundry room has the washer and dryer included along with a bathroom that has its own shower. From the deck enjoy the beautiful sunrises, view of Mt. Rainier and expansive views of Pt. Defiance and Vashon Island. This property includes membership access to the gated Sea Cliff community beach that features an amazing low bank beach, club house, childrens play area, private dock, sport court, picnic areas, boat launch and much more. No Smoking Property. Pets are Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



10918 Moller Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,100.00/ month

Deposit: $2,000.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available May 1

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE4813189)