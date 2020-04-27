All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

10918 Moller Dr. NW

10918 Moller Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10918 Moller Drive Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
10918 Moller Dr. NW Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom View Home In Seacliff Estates!! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, approx. 2340 sq. ft. home is located in Gig Harbors Sea Cliff Estates. The property features a large living room with a brick wall fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and storage space, a large double door refrigerator, dishwasher and is open to the dining room. Also on the main level, there are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath plus a spacious master bedroom which includes a master bathroom and two separate closets. Downstairs you will find a nice sized bonus room with a wood stove and an additional bedroom or office space. The laundry room has the washer and dryer included along with a bathroom that has its own shower. From the deck enjoy the beautiful sunrises, view of Mt. Rainier and expansive views of Pt. Defiance and Vashon Island. This property includes membership access to the gated Sea Cliff community beach that features an amazing low bank beach, club house, childrens play area, private dock, sport court, picnic areas, boat launch and much more. No Smoking Property. Pets are Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

10918 Moller Dr. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,100.00/ month
Deposit: $2,000.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available May 1
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4813189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

