Amenities
28601 227th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home on corner lot! - Gorgeous home w/something special for everyone! Nestled on corner lot & loaded w/upgrades... Dramatic two-story entry, huge den w/double doors, living/dining room w/nice architectural details & great room w/gas frplc, informal eating nook, granite & stainless kitchen, gas range, pantry & center island. Upper level includes huge master retreat w/two-sided frplc, sitting room & luxury bath, bonus room which could be 4th bedroom, office & utility room, abundant storage, 3-car garage!
(RLNE5781305)