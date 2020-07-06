28116 Maple Ridge Way SE.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

4//17/20 Applications being reviewed. Cleanest 3-Br. with loft, 2.5 bath in Maple Woods - Six applications are being reviewed, and a choice made soon. Please see our other listings This 2-story Craftsman has been renovated with paint touch-ups and cleaning. It is located at the south end of Maple Woods on a short dead-end street overlooking a ravine to the south. Maple Woods is a large subdivision about 1/2 mile south of the recent commercial development around 4 Corners. The large family room is made cozy with gas fireplace and furnished with a 55" flat screen tv over it. A half-bath is off the entry hallway. There is a slider off the informal dining area to the lot-wide, concrete patio. Beyond that, the back yard is fenced and in lawn for a play area. The 3 bedrooms and the loft den/office are upstairs, along with a laundry center, full bath and a full master bath. The master also has a fine walk-in closet.

The double garage is equipped with remote openers and a gas furnace, which is tied to the AC unit on the patio for an even temperature year-round. Interior viewings can be arranged, but please drive by first, then call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for info and terms. Please note that if you apply on line, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3866021)