Maple Valley, WA
28116 Maple Ridge Way SE.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

28116 Maple Ridge Way SE.

28116 Maple Ridge Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

28116 Maple Ridge Way Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
4//17/20 Applications being reviewed. Cleanest 3-Br. with loft, 2.5 bath in Maple Woods - Six applications are being reviewed, and a choice made soon. Please see our other listings This 2-story Craftsman has been renovated with paint touch-ups and cleaning. It is located at the south end of Maple Woods on a short dead-end street overlooking a ravine to the south. Maple Woods is a large subdivision about 1/2 mile south of the recent commercial development around 4 Corners. The large family room is made cozy with gas fireplace and furnished with a 55" flat screen tv over it. A half-bath is off the entry hallway. There is a slider off the informal dining area to the lot-wide, concrete patio. Beyond that, the back yard is fenced and in lawn for a play area. The 3 bedrooms and the loft den/office are upstairs, along with a laundry center, full bath and a full master bath. The master also has a fine walk-in closet.
The double garage is equipped with remote openers and a gas furnace, which is tied to the AC unit on the patio for an even temperature year-round. Interior viewings can be arranged, but please drive by first, then call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for info and terms. Please note that if you apply on line, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3866021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have any available units?
28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have?
Some of 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. currently offering any rent specials?
28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. is pet friendly.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. offer parking?
Yes, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. offers parking.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have a pool?
No, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. does not have a pool.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have accessible units?
No, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28116 Maple Ridge Way SE. has units with air conditioning.

