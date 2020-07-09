All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 27866 256th Ct SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
27866 256th Ct SE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

27866 256th Ct SE

27866 256th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

27866 256th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bed in Maple Woods - Don't miss this fantastic home in Maple Woods available immediately for move in! 4 bed/2.5 bath home with open kitchen with slab granite and large island with breakfast bar. Soaring ceilings make this home light, bright and airy. Generous bedrooms including wonderful Master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, 3 add'l spacious bedrooms. Washer and Dryer incl., fenced backyard and patio, and Tahoma School District and wonderful neighborhood with parks and trails.

(RLNE3486648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27866 256th Ct SE have any available units?
27866 256th Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 27866 256th Ct SE have?
Some of 27866 256th Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27866 256th Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
27866 256th Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27866 256th Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27866 256th Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE offer parking?
No, 27866 256th Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27866 256th Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE have a pool?
No, 27866 256th Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 27866 256th Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27866 256th Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27866 256th Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27866 256th Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 1 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Maple Valley 3 BedroomsMaple Valley Apartments with Gym
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College