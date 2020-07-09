27866 256th Ct SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bed in Maple Woods - Don't miss this fantastic home in Maple Woods available immediately for move in! 4 bed/2.5 bath home with open kitchen with slab granite and large island with breakfast bar. Soaring ceilings make this home light, bright and airy. Generous bedrooms including wonderful Master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, 3 add'l spacious bedrooms. Washer and Dryer incl., fenced backyard and patio, and Tahoma School District and wonderful neighborhood with parks and trails.



(RLNE3486648)