27706 243rd Pl SE

Beautiful Maple Valley 4bd Home! - This beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath Maple Valley home is in prime location! Minutes from highly rated Tahoma School District and shopping in Maple Valley. Large chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eating nook and new hardwood floors. Open concept family room with gas burning fireplace, 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fully fenced backyard with raised garden and patio.



~Utilities paid by tenant(s)

~Security Deposit of 1.5x rent

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



