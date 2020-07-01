All apartments in Maple Valley
27706 243rd Pl SE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

27706 243rd Pl SE

27706 243rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27706 243rd Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Maple Valley 4bd Home! - This beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath Maple Valley home is in prime location! Minutes from highly rated Tahoma School District and shopping in Maple Valley. Large chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eating nook and new hardwood floors. Open concept family room with gas burning fireplace, 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Fully fenced backyard with raised garden and patio.

~Utilities paid by tenant(s)
~Security Deposit of 1.5x rent
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5508032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have any available units?
27706 243rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 27706 243rd Pl SE have?
Some of 27706 243rd Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27706 243rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
27706 243rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27706 243rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27706 243rd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE offer parking?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27706 243rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27706 243rd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

