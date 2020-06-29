27430 238th PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Maple Valley Home for Lease - Available now! Craftman style rental in Valley Crest. 2870 square foot, 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath with office on main. Grand entrance, formal dining and formal living spaces. Cozy family room with gas fireplace opens to chef's dream kitchen with refinished wood flr. Features incl white painted millwork & 6 panel drs, new appliances (washer/dryer, range & fridge) HVAC, gas frpl, maple cabinets, brushed nickel door & cabinet hardware. 1st mo & dep. No smoking, no pets (firm) 12 mo min. Agent to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5584795)