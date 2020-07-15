All apartments in Maple Valley
25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE

25606 Lake Wilderness Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25606 Lake Wilderness Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Maintained Home in Lake Wilderness Country Club - Beautifully Maintained Home in Lake Wilderness Country Club. Kitchen with eating space is open to family room. White crown molding throughout with beautiful wainscotting in the Formal Dining & Living Room w/gas fireplace!. Great Fully Fenced Backyard is Private and Low Maintanance and includes a Huge Deck---perfect for entertaining. 5 pc Master Bath! A/C. 3 Car Garage.

(RLNE5755110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have any available units?
25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have?
Some of 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE offers parking.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have a pool?
No, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25606 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
