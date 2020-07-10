24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Maple Valley Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Maple Valley Lake Wilderness Golf and Country Club remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Beautiful cherry finish hardwood floors and matching kitchen cabinets with lots of granite, dual sinks, and a Jenn-Air range. Sunny dining nook as well as a formal dining area and living room with brick fireplace. Upstairs features a large master with oversized closet space and luxurious bath, and two more bedrooms. The downstairs area offers a separate entrance, recreation room, fourth bedroom, laundry room with .75 bath, and gorgeous second kitchen. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Lovely back view deck, tile roof, and natural gas heat. Two car attached garage plus extra storage room downstairs. Golf course view and minutes to Lake Wilderness parks, walking trails, recreation, and shopping. Terms: First month rent of $2595 and refundable deposit of $2600 for a one year lease. Available now! Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult. Please view the property by appointment prior to applying. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2637568)