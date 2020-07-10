All apartments in Maple Valley
24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE

24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Drive Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Maple Valley Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Maple Valley Lake Wilderness Golf and Country Club remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Beautiful cherry finish hardwood floors and matching kitchen cabinets with lots of granite, dual sinks, and a Jenn-Air range. Sunny dining nook as well as a formal dining area and living room with brick fireplace. Upstairs features a large master with oversized closet space and luxurious bath, and two more bedrooms. The downstairs area offers a separate entrance, recreation room, fourth bedroom, laundry room with .75 bath, and gorgeous second kitchen. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Lovely back view deck, tile roof, and natural gas heat. Two car attached garage plus extra storage room downstairs. Golf course view and minutes to Lake Wilderness parks, walking trails, recreation, and shopping. Terms: First month rent of $2595 and refundable deposit of $2600 for a one year lease. Available now! Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult. Please view the property by appointment prior to applying. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2637568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have any available units?
24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have?
Some of 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24916 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.

