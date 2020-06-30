All apartments in Maple Valley
24223 SE 263rd Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

24223 SE 263rd Pl

24223 Southeast 263rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

24223 Southeast 263rd Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Woodridge - Property Id: 228631

This beautiful Woodridge home will be available for rent 3/1/2020! Located in the heart of Maple Valley! Vaulted entry w/custom paint throughout. Living area opens to spacious kitchen w/large pantry & breakfast bar. Large Master w/en-suite bath & walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, full bath & office nook. A/C for those warm summer days. Fully fenced yard with great deck space, perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to shopping & dining. Award-winning Tahoma School District!

Tours available starting 02/29/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228631
Property Id 228631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have any available units?
24223 SE 263rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have?
Some of 24223 SE 263rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24223 SE 263rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24223 SE 263rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24223 SE 263rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 24223 SE 263rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl offer parking?
No, 24223 SE 263rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24223 SE 263rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have a pool?
No, 24223 SE 263rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 24223 SE 263rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24223 SE 263rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 24223 SE 263rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24223 SE 263rd Pl has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
