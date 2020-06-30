24223 SE 263rd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Home in Woodridge - Property Id: 228631



This beautiful Woodridge home will be available for rent 3/1/2020! Located in the heart of Maple Valley! Vaulted entry w/custom paint throughout. Living area opens to spacious kitchen w/large pantry & breakfast bar. Large Master w/en-suite bath & walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, full bath & office nook. A/C for those warm summer days. Fully fenced yard with great deck space, perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to shopping & dining. Award-winning Tahoma School District!



Tours available starting 02/29/2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228631

Property Id 228631



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5584077)