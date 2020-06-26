All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 23633 SE 267th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
23633 SE 267th Pl
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

23633 SE 267th Pl

23633 Southeast 267th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

23633 Southeast 267th Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Maple Valley 4 BR Backyard Oasis - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after community of Summit Estates, this home is ideally located just a couple blocks from 4 Corners & the Microsoft Connector, within the highly ranked winning Tahoma School District, near indoor and outdoor recreation, parks, trails, golf courses, popular restaurants and retailers.

Great room style kitchen/family room with adjoining formal dining and living rooms is perfect for entertaining or just hanging out in front of the fire on the weekends. King size master suite features large walk-in closet and 4-piece bath. 3rd garage bay has been converted into private office and storage area. Lovely private backyard oasis includes fruit trees and raised garden beds. No one staring in your windows or backyard. Its heaven!!!

Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking and owner prefers no pets. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

(RLNE4873584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have any available units?
23633 SE 267th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 23633 SE 267th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23633 SE 267th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23633 SE 267th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 23633 SE 267th Pl offers parking.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have a pool?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have accessible units?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23633 SE 267th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 23633 SE 267th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 1 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Maple Valley 3 BedroomsMaple Valley Apartments with Gym
Maple Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College