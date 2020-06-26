23633 SE 267th Pl

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Maple Valley 4 BR Backyard Oasis - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after community of Summit Estates, this home is ideally located just a couple blocks from 4 Corners & the Microsoft Connector, within the highly ranked winning Tahoma School District, near indoor and outdoor recreation, parks, trails, golf courses, popular restaurants and retailers.



Great room style kitchen/family room with adjoining formal dining and living rooms is perfect for entertaining or just hanging out in front of the fire on the weekends. King size master suite features large walk-in closet and 4-piece bath. 3rd garage bay has been converted into private office and storage area. Lovely private backyard oasis includes fruit trees and raised garden beds. No one staring in your windows or backyard. Its heaven!!!



Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking and owner prefers no pets. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.



(RLNE4873584)