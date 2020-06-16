All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

23393 SE 248th St.

23393 Southeast 248th Street · (206) 572-0628
Location

23393 Southeast 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23393 SE 248th St. · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St.
Maple Valley, WA
Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, w/spacious kitchen, formal living room w/ gas fireplace and dining room, gleaming hardwood floors, and great size bedrooms! Large sunny yard that backs up to 50 ft. of native growth protection plus a big deck off of slider doors from the living room. Over-sized double car garage w/ plenty of storage space. $2395 security dep., $250 non-ref fee, pets are on a case by case basis with pet rent (TBD) and pet dep. $40 app fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23393 SE 248th St. have any available units?
23393 SE 248th St. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23393 SE 248th St. have?
Some of 23393 SE 248th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23393 SE 248th St. currently offering any rent specials?
23393 SE 248th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23393 SE 248th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23393 SE 248th St. is pet friendly.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. offer parking?
Yes, 23393 SE 248th St. does offer parking.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23393 SE 248th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. have a pool?
No, 23393 SE 248th St. does not have a pool.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. have accessible units?
No, 23393 SE 248th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23393 SE 248th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23393 SE 248th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23393 SE 248th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
