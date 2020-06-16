Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St.

Maple Valley, WA

Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, w/spacious kitchen, formal living room w/ gas fireplace and dining room, gleaming hardwood floors, and great size bedrooms! Large sunny yard that backs up to 50 ft. of native growth protection plus a big deck off of slider doors from the living room. Over-sized double car garage w/ plenty of storage space. $2395 security dep., $250 non-ref fee, pets are on a case by case basis with pet rent (TBD) and pet dep. $40 app fee.

