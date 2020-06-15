All apartments in Maple Valley
Maple Valley, WA
22827 SE 282nd St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:39 AM

22827 SE 282nd St

22827 Southeast 282nd Street · (425) 226-6170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22827 SE 282nd St · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace. Open floor plan leads you to dining room, kitchen with plenty of space and then outside to huge fenced backyard with two separate patios! Downstairs is a perfect family room with separate slider to back yard, laundry room with half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms including master with separate bath and organized, modern closet system! Skylight in hall bath for even more light. Plus bench and workspace on two car garage. Call now to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4785858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22827 SE 282nd St have any available units?
22827 SE 282nd St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22827 SE 282nd St have?
Some of 22827 SE 282nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22827 SE 282nd St currently offering any rent specials?
22827 SE 282nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22827 SE 282nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22827 SE 282nd St is pet friendly.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St offer parking?
Yes, 22827 SE 282nd St does offer parking.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22827 SE 282nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St have a pool?
No, 22827 SE 282nd St does not have a pool.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St have accessible units?
No, 22827 SE 282nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22827 SE 282nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22827 SE 282nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22827 SE 282nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
