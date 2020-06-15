Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace. Open floor plan leads you to dining room, kitchen with plenty of space and then outside to huge fenced backyard with two separate patios! Downstairs is a perfect family room with separate slider to back yard, laundry room with half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms including master with separate bath and organized, modern closet system! Skylight in hall bath for even more light. Plus bench and workspace on two car garage. Call now to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4785858)