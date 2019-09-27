8159 SE Haida Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom in Manchester with Seattle Skyline Views! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



This home is just as gorgeous as it looks! 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Manchester that has views of the Puget Sound from almost every room and views of the Seattle Skyline and Space Needle from the master bedroom! HUGE yard and spacious back deck for relaxing in the evening watching the sun set over downtown Seattle. 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking space in the driveway. Updated throughout with stainless steel appliances, white marble countertops, hardwood floors, custom touches in the bathrooms.. the list goes on. Don't miss your chance to call this beauty your home! Contact Paramount Property Management today to schedule a viewing or to find out more.



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is occupied please DO NOT disturb occupants



(RLNE5070676)