10510 206th ST SE

Secluded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Snohomish! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large secluded lot, Home features large open master bedroom, and two other bedrooms all on the same level. Spacious living room with a unique wood burning fireplace, vaulted cedar ceilings with skylights to allow plenty of sunlight. Large deck with french doors off of the living room. Large unfinished basement gives you plenty of room for storage. Very large well maintained yard, and 2 car garage with an additional storage shed in the back.

Property sits on large lot, so landscaping yard maintenance will be included with an additional $175 monthly fee. First months rent and deposit moves you in. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4954130)