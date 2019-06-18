All apartments in Maltby
10510 206th ST SE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

10510 206th ST SE

10510 206th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

10510 206th Street Southeast, Maltby, WA 98296

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Secluded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Snohomish! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large secluded lot, Home features large open master bedroom, and two other bedrooms all on the same level. Spacious living room with a unique wood burning fireplace, vaulted cedar ceilings with skylights to allow plenty of sunlight. Large deck with french doors off of the living room. Large unfinished basement gives you plenty of room for storage. Very large well maintained yard, and 2 car garage with an additional storage shed in the back.
Property sits on large lot, so landscaping yard maintenance will be included with an additional $175 monthly fee. First months rent and deposit moves you in. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4954130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

