Longview, WA
3431 Pacific Way
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3431 Pacific Way

3431 Pacific Way · (360) 636-2323
Location

3431 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632
Hillside Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3431 Pacific Way · Avail. now

$1,945

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1756 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Tremendously beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and much more. - This tremendously beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room and family room. The dining room opens to a back deck. Perfect location with nearby schools include Columbia Valley Garden Elementary School, High Praise Education and Montessori Children's House Of Longview. The closest grocery stores as Fred Meyer, Safeway and more. Nearby coffee shops as Red Leaf Organic, Starbucks and a variety of restaurants.
The rent is $1945.00 per month and the deposit is $1945. There is no smoking allowed, pets are not allowed. Please drive by the location of this home and then call our office to schedule a same day showing.
Please drive by the property, then call our office at (360) 636-2323 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Pacific Way have any available units?
3431 Pacific Way has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3431 Pacific Way have?
Some of 3431 Pacific Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Pacific Way currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Pacific Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Pacific Way pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Pacific Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longview.
Does 3431 Pacific Way offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Pacific Way offers parking.
Does 3431 Pacific Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Pacific Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Pacific Way have a pool?
No, 3431 Pacific Way does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Pacific Way have accessible units?
No, 3431 Pacific Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Pacific Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Pacific Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Pacific Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Pacific Way does not have units with air conditioning.
