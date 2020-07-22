3431 Pacific Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Tremendously beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and much more. - This tremendously beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room and family room. The dining room opens to a back deck. Perfect location with nearby schools include Columbia Valley Garden Elementary School, High Praise Education and Montessori Children's House Of Longview. The closest grocery stores as Fred Meyer, Safeway and more. Nearby coffee shops as Red Leaf Organic, Starbucks and a variety of restaurants.

The rent is $1945.00 per month and the deposit is $1945. There is no smoking allowed, pets are not allowed. Please drive by the location of this home and then call our office to schedule a same day showing.

Please drive by the property, then call our office at (360) 636-2323 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5935475)