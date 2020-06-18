All apartments in Larch Way
17830 14th Ave W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

17830 14th Ave W

17830 14th Avenue West · (206) 393-2435
Location

17830 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA 98037

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17830 14th Ave W · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2345 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living. Entertainment-sized dining room(both informal and formal dining room) & Chefs kitchen w/ huge island & eat-in nook. The fireplace would be AS IS condition. 4 Large Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. A/C equipped, tons of space in the backyard for kids to play around. The 5 piece master bathroom offers double vanity, toilet, bathtub and walk-in shower. Easy transit, close to I5 and I405. Background/Credit check required. Small pets only. No Smoking on Property.

(RLNE5795203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17830 14th Ave W have any available units?
17830 14th Ave W has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17830 14th Ave W have?
Some of 17830 14th Ave W's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17830 14th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
17830 14th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17830 14th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 17830 14th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 17830 14th Ave W offer parking?
No, 17830 14th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 17830 14th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17830 14th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17830 14th Ave W have a pool?
No, 17830 14th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 17830 14th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 17830 14th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 17830 14th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17830 14th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17830 14th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17830 14th Ave W has units with air conditioning.
