17830 14th Ave W

Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living. Entertainment-sized dining room(both informal and formal dining room) & Chefs kitchen w/ huge island & eat-in nook. The fireplace would be AS IS condition. 4 Large Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. A/C equipped, tons of space in the backyard for kids to play around. The 5 piece master bathroom offers double vanity, toilet, bathtub and walk-in shower. Easy transit, close to I5 and I405. Background/Credit check required. Small pets only. No Smoking on Property.



(RLNE5795203)