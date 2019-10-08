All apartments in Larch Way
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

17004 11th Pl W

17004 11th Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

17004 11th Pl W, Larch Way, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4bed, 2.5bth home in Lynnwood! - Updated Lynnwood home showcases 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Home features vaulted ceilings throughout, a large kitchen with granite countertops, and a walk in pantry. Downstairs complete with wood flooring including the living room with gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find the 4 spacious bedrooms including the large master suite with walk in closet, and 5 piece master bathroom. Backyard features low maintenance gravel with patio. Landscaping is included in the monthly rent.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3828942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17004 11th Pl W have any available units?
17004 11th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 17004 11th Pl W have?
Some of 17004 11th Pl W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17004 11th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
17004 11th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17004 11th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 17004 11th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larch Way.
Does 17004 11th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 17004 11th Pl W offers parking.
Does 17004 11th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17004 11th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17004 11th Pl W have a pool?
No, 17004 11th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 17004 11th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 17004 11th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 17004 11th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17004 11th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17004 11th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 17004 11th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
