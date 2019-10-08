17004 11th Pl W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 4bed, 2.5bth home in Lynnwood! - Updated Lynnwood home showcases 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Home features vaulted ceilings throughout, a large kitchen with granite countertops, and a walk in pantry. Downstairs complete with wood flooring including the living room with gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find the 4 spacious bedrooms including the large master suite with walk in closet, and 5 piece master bathroom. Backyard features low maintenance gravel with patio. Landscaping is included in the monthly rent.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



