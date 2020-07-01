Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

15720 Meadow Rd, Townhouse M5 Available 07/14/20 2019 SmartHome Townhome Commuter's Dream, Pets! Virtual Tours Avail - FaceTime and Virtual Tours Available, video coming



You'll be just the 2nd residents to live in this beautiful, contemporary townhome built just last year! It is in a quiet, yet conveniently located part of Lynnwood. This home is located on the quiet Martha Lake side away from I-5 noise. You will fall in love with the gorgeous flooring throughout the main floor, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, and designer selected colors and finishes. A spacious bedroom/office is on the main floor with a full-bathroom right next door. The master with luxurious master bath, a 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet, another full-bath, linen closet, and a washer/dryer encompass the 3rd floor. You even have your own grassy area out the back garage door. This Smart home has a keyless entry, video doorbell and IQ hub. A/C mini-split on main floor, 2-car tandem parking garage, playground on site, and Martha Lake Park a short walk away!



With easy access to I-5, I-405, and Hwy 9 the commute to and from the city for work or entertainment is simple and convenient. The Ash Way Park & Ride is only 1.2 miles! You're minutes to Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, and many other shopping and dining options. Walk to Martha Lake Park, Starbucks, Walmart, Walgreens, Hot Yoga, and more! It’s the perfect place for you to call your next home!



Hurry, this won’t stay on the market long!



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years of age and over

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security Deposit (one month's rent), payment plan available.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities

~Pet(s) are possibly negotiable with additional $50/month pet rent and screening

~12 month lease minimum

~ Yard care provided by HOA.

~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants



