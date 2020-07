Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom Townhome Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bath townhome condo in Lakewood. Your downstairs offers open concept living with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully applianced with new to newer appliances and ample cabinetry. Off the kitchen living area is french doors to a private side fenced yard. Upstairs offers your bedrooms and den with fully bathroom. This home has been updated and completely repainted inside walls, trim and doors. All new carpet on stairs and upstairs. Close to freeway, shopping and bases



(RLNE5889354)