w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

458 - Hidden Treasure in West Hill Auburn - **Application pending**

Perfect for entertaining! Large wrap around deck, huge manicured lawn, and fully fenced yard. Three bedroom plus office with three bath tri level, Over 2000 sq ft.! This home is perfect for entertaining! Two car garage, wood burning stove, tons of light. Kitchen opens to dining. Must See!



One Small Dog Only



Teresa@zaran.com



