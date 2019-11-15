37920 21st Place S

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION - HUGE Updated Federal Way Home - 5 Bed/3.5 Bath with Separate Guest Quarters - New paint - new carpet. This spectacular, well-maintained home boasts an incredibly versatile floor plan that has room for everyone. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the main living area PLUS a charming separate 1 bedroom guest quarters/MIL complete with full kitchen, living room, washer/dryer and separate entrance. In the main living area, the formal living room has soaring cathedral ceilings and windows filled with natural light. The formal dining room with coved ceiling is perfect for those special dinners. The spacious kitchen has newer appliances and center island/eating bar and an abundance of cupboard space and pantry. There is a generous dining area in the kitchen that flows into the roomy family room that comes complete with cozy fireplace. The patio slider from the kitchen lets in lots of natural light and leads to an entertainment-sized deck that overlooks the large, fully fenced back yard. A designer decorated powder room is just off the kitchen and large utility room just off the family room. The master bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub just made for relaxing plus separate shower and double sinks. 3 generously sized bedrooms plus full bathroom complete the main living space. The delightful separate guest quarters boasts a full kitchen with dining space, spacious bedroom and living room and full sized washer/dryer, plus closet and storage space galore! Youd be hard put to find a more spacious, versatile floor plan anywhere. All this plus easy freeway access makes it an ideal commuter location.



Please note - interior is being freshly painted and new carpeting installed. Photos taken before new painting and carpeting.



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



Terms: 1st month's rent of $2800; refundable security deposit $2800; no smoking; prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional security; application fee is $40 per adult application, is charged at the time of application and is non-refundable; applications available at wpmsouth.com; please do not apply before speaking with listing agent Elaine Dial



