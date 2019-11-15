All apartments in Lakeland South
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

37920 21st Place S

37920 21st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

37920 21st Place South, Lakeland South, WA 98003
Lakeland South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
PENDING APPLICATION - HUGE Updated Federal Way Home - 5 Bed/3.5 Bath with Separate Guest Quarters - New paint - new carpet. This spectacular, well-maintained home boasts an incredibly versatile floor plan that has room for everyone. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the main living area PLUS a charming separate 1 bedroom guest quarters/MIL complete with full kitchen, living room, washer/dryer and separate entrance. In the main living area, the formal living room has soaring cathedral ceilings and windows filled with natural light. The formal dining room with coved ceiling is perfect for those special dinners. The spacious kitchen has newer appliances and center island/eating bar and an abundance of cupboard space and pantry. There is a generous dining area in the kitchen that flows into the roomy family room that comes complete with cozy fireplace. The patio slider from the kitchen lets in lots of natural light and leads to an entertainment-sized deck that overlooks the large, fully fenced back yard. A designer decorated powder room is just off the kitchen and large utility room just off the family room. The master bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub just made for relaxing plus separate shower and double sinks. 3 generously sized bedrooms plus full bathroom complete the main living space. The delightful separate guest quarters boasts a full kitchen with dining space, spacious bedroom and living room and full sized washer/dryer, plus closet and storage space galore! Youd be hard put to find a more spacious, versatile floor plan anywhere. All this plus easy freeway access makes it an ideal commuter location.

Please note - interior is being freshly painted and new carpeting installed. Photos taken before new painting and carpeting.

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: 1st month's rent of $2800; refundable security deposit $2800; no smoking; prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional security; application fee is $40 per adult application, is charged at the time of application and is non-refundable; applications available at wpmsouth.com; please do not apply before speaking with listing agent Elaine Dial

(RLNE5135797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37920 21st Place S have any available units?
37920 21st Place S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
What amenities does 37920 21st Place S have?
Some of 37920 21st Place S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37920 21st Place S currently offering any rent specials?
37920 21st Place S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37920 21st Place S pet-friendly?
No, 37920 21st Place S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland South.
Does 37920 21st Place S offer parking?
No, 37920 21st Place S does not offer parking.
Does 37920 21st Place S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37920 21st Place S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37920 21st Place S have a pool?
No, 37920 21st Place S does not have a pool.
Does 37920 21st Place S have accessible units?
No, 37920 21st Place S does not have accessible units.
Does 37920 21st Place S have units with dishwashers?
No, 37920 21st Place S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37920 21st Place S have units with air conditioning?
No, 37920 21st Place S does not have units with air conditioning.
