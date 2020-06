Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, fully renovated 3 bed, 1 bath house in Auburn! Rent for $1845 for the first 6 months, $2095 after that! - **ABOUT THE AREA**

Great, quiet residential neighborhood, close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment



**ABOUT THE HOUSE**

New kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

New hardwood floors and paint

Fireplace

W/D Hook-Ups

Attached garage



(RLNE2817442)