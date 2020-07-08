All apartments in Lakeland North
Find more places like 4409 S 292nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland North, WA
/
4409 S 292nd St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4409 S 292nd St

4409 South 292nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4409 South 292nd Street, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4409 S 292nd St Available 06/01/20 FOR RENT: 3 bedroom 1.75 Bath house - AUBURN/FEDERAL WAY $2200 - If having a gorgeous, park like, fully fenced yard is what you are looking for, this is the place! This yard has tons of beautiful flowers, manicured grass & flower beds, fruit trees and plenty of room to run! All this surrounds a charming 3 bedroom rambler with 2 car garage. Enter into large living room w/hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace insert and large picture window! Remodeled kitchen has concrete counters, tons of cabinets & stainless appliances. You'll also have an extra living room with access to the back yard. Master bedroom has private bath with sliding "barn door" & designer tile shower. 2 more good sized bedrooms and a full bath complete this great home! Close to newly remodeled Thomas Jefferson High School, Amazon, restaurants, stores & great freeway access! RENT: $2200 DEPOSIT: $2200 - PETS: Dogs accepted with screening and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. 1st & Deposit to move in - application fee $45. Please view details & apply at https://www.smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5811063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 S 292nd St have any available units?
4409 S 292nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
What amenities does 4409 S 292nd St have?
Some of 4409 S 292nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 S 292nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4409 S 292nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 S 292nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 S 292nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4409 S 292nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4409 S 292nd St offers parking.
Does 4409 S 292nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 S 292nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 S 292nd St have a pool?
No, 4409 S 292nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4409 S 292nd St have accessible units?
No, 4409 S 292nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 S 292nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 S 292nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 S 292nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 S 292nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln
Lakeland North, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Lakeland North 2 BedroomsLakeland North Apartments with Parking
Lakeland North Apartments with PoolLakeland North Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeland North Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WA
Klahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College