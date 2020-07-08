Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4409 S 292nd St Available 06/01/20 FOR RENT: 3 bedroom 1.75 Bath house - AUBURN/FEDERAL WAY $2200 - If having a gorgeous, park like, fully fenced yard is what you are looking for, this is the place! This yard has tons of beautiful flowers, manicured grass & flower beds, fruit trees and plenty of room to run! All this surrounds a charming 3 bedroom rambler with 2 car garage. Enter into large living room w/hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace insert and large picture window! Remodeled kitchen has concrete counters, tons of cabinets & stainless appliances. You'll also have an extra living room with access to the back yard. Master bedroom has private bath with sliding "barn door" & designer tile shower. 2 more good sized bedrooms and a full bath complete this great home! Close to newly remodeled Thomas Jefferson High School, Amazon, restaurants, stores & great freeway access! RENT: $2200 DEPOSIT: $2200 - PETS: Dogs accepted with screening and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. 1st & Deposit to move in - application fee $45. Please view details & apply at https://www.smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals/



No Cats Allowed



