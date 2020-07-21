Amenities

Beautiful, recently remodeled 4 bedroom Single Family Home.



Home features:



- 4 bed / 2 bath

- Off-street uncovered parking

- Fully equipped kitchen with spacious cabinetry

- Small pets welcome



This quiet established neighborhood is close to shopping, dining, schools, etc. Newer windows and roof. Located on a 10,196 sqft. lot, with 2,090 sqft. of livable space, this house is perfect for you and your family!



Rental terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other.

Application fee: $49 pp.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 31853 47th Ave S Auburn, Pierce County, Washington 98001



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/31853-47Th-Ave-S-Auburn-WA-98001-3



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5182167)