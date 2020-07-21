All apartments in Lakeland North
Find more places like 31853 47th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland North, WA
/
31853 47th Ave S
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

31853 47th Ave S

31853 47th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland North
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

31853 47th Avenue South, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, recently remodeled 4 bedroom Single Family Home.

Home features:

- 4 bed / 2 bath
- Off-street uncovered parking
- Fully equipped kitchen with spacious cabinetry
- Small pets welcome

This quiet established neighborhood is close to shopping, dining, schools, etc. Newer windows and roof. Located on a 10,196 sqft. lot, with 2,090 sqft. of livable space, this house is perfect for you and your family!

Rental terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other.
Application fee: $49 pp.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 31853 47th Ave S Auburn, Pierce County, Washington 98001

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/31853-47Th-Ave-S-Auburn-WA-98001-3

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5182167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31853 47th Ave S have any available units?
31853 47th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
What amenities does 31853 47th Ave S have?
Some of 31853 47th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31853 47th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
31853 47th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31853 47th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 31853 47th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 31853 47th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 31853 47th Ave S offers parking.
Does 31853 47th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31853 47th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31853 47th Ave S have a pool?
No, 31853 47th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 31853 47th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 31853 47th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 31853 47th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31853 47th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 31853 47th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 31853 47th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln
Lakeland North, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Lakeland North 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland North 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Lakeland North 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland North Apartments with Garages
Lakeland North Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WA
North Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WAEastmont, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College