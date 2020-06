Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lake Tapps home, water view



Clean and updated home across the street from Lake Tapps. Home has access to 3 private parks with boat launch. Back yard is very private and backs up to a greenbelt. Covered deck for winter time grilling.

Property Id 154129



No Pets Allowed



