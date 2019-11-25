2829 206th ave ct e

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Goregous Tapps Island Home - Property Id: 130088



Spacious Tapps Island Golf Course home 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms. Huge rec room with office space & additional bonus room. Master bedroom with slider to deck, master bath includes jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Open kitchen features eating area, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage with view of private backyard & golf course. Lots of storage, refinished hardwood and carpet throughout. Hot tub hookup on patio. Pool Table stays with the property.

Island amenities include golf course, clubhouse with pool, beach access, boat launch, tennis and basketball courts, weight room as well as a restaurant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130088p

Property Id 130088



(RLNE5170351)