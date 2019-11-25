All apartments in Lake Tapps
Find more places like 2829 206th ave ct e.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Tapps, WA
/
2829 206th ave ct e
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

2829 206th ave ct e

2829 206th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2829 206th Avenue Court East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Goregous Tapps Island Home - Property Id: 130088

Spacious Tapps Island Golf Course home 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms. Huge rec room with office space & additional bonus room. Master bedroom with slider to deck, master bath includes jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Open kitchen features eating area, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage with view of private backyard & golf course. Lots of storage, refinished hardwood and carpet throughout. Hot tub hookup on patio. Pool Table stays with the property.
Island amenities include golf course, clubhouse with pool, beach access, boat launch, tennis and basketball courts, weight room as well as a restaurant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130088p
Property Id 130088

(RLNE5170351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 206th ave ct e have any available units?
2829 206th ave ct e doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Tapps, WA.
What amenities does 2829 206th ave ct e have?
Some of 2829 206th ave ct e's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 206th ave ct e currently offering any rent specials?
2829 206th ave ct e is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 206th ave ct e pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 206th ave ct e is pet friendly.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e offer parking?
No, 2829 206th ave ct e does not offer parking.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 206th ave ct e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e have a pool?
Yes, 2829 206th ave ct e has a pool.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e have accessible units?
No, 2829 206th ave ct e does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 206th ave ct e has units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 206th ave ct e have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 206th ave ct e does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAPacific, WAEdgewood, WASouth Hill, WALakeland North, WA
Milton, WAEnumclaw, WACovington, WAMaple Valley, WAGraham, WAFife, WADes Moines, WAFife Heights, WAFrederickson, WASeaTac, WATukwila, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College