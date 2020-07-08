All apartments in Lake Tapps
Last updated July 8 2020

2209 Tacoma Point Drive East

2209 Tacoma Point Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Tacoma Point Drive East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
2209 Tacoma Point Drive East Available 08/11/20 Stunning furnished Lake Tapps water front furnished home, great water access! Available August 11, 2020! - Welcome home stunning furnished Lake Front home. Open 70ft of waterfront on Tacoma Point, Spectacular Mt Rainier views, enter the tastefully furnished home to a grand entry with staircase to the 2nd floor. The den is private with French doors beautifully furnished. Enjoy cooking in the remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a great amount of counter space, breakfast island. A large living room with built in entertainment wall and large windows facing the lake views, a formal dining room area with gas fireplace and more views! Open the French doors to the lake front tiered deck area, a large mature landscaped flower beds. Imagine entertaining friends and family on the large deck w/hot tub, head on down to another tier to the large patio area at the water w/fire pit, take a swim in the lake; enjoy sunning on the dock area. The upstairs area offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the Master bedroom suite w/private deck, 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are large with nice furnishings ready for you to bring your personal items and make home for a season. The laundry room is upstairs with full size washer/dryer and good cabinet space. Included in the rental is the use of the 2 car garage, great RV/Boat parking if needed? Landscaping services are included for that person with the busy lifestyle. The home is available for a season rental from now until June 15th 2021. This home is a must see; call Dawnette at (253) 261-7154 or Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly (253) 590-9591 to schedule your tour.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. August 11th 2020 until June 15th 2021 lease term. Move in funds are 1st full months rent & refundable deposit $4000.00.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Dawnette Cell: (253) 261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3482983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have any available units?
2209 Tacoma Point Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have?
Some of 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage.
Is 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Tacoma Point Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East is not pet friendly.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East offers parking.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East has a pool.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have accessible units?
No, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Tacoma Point Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
