2209 Tacoma Point Drive East Available 08/11/20 Stunning furnished Lake Tapps water front furnished home, great water access! Available August 11, 2020! - Welcome home stunning furnished Lake Front home. Open 70ft of waterfront on Tacoma Point, Spectacular Mt Rainier views, enter the tastefully furnished home to a grand entry with staircase to the 2nd floor. The den is private with French doors beautifully furnished. Enjoy cooking in the remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a great amount of counter space, breakfast island. A large living room with built in entertainment wall and large windows facing the lake views, a formal dining room area with gas fireplace and more views! Open the French doors to the lake front tiered deck area, a large mature landscaped flower beds. Imagine entertaining friends and family on the large deck w/hot tub, head on down to another tier to the large patio area at the water w/fire pit, take a swim in the lake; enjoy sunning on the dock area. The upstairs area offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the Master bedroom suite w/private deck, 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are large with nice furnishings ready for you to bring your personal items and make home for a season. The laundry room is upstairs with full size washer/dryer and good cabinet space. Included in the rental is the use of the 2 car garage, great RV/Boat parking if needed? Landscaping services are included for that person with the busy lifestyle. The home is available for a season rental from now until June 15th 2021. This home is a must see; call Dawnette at (253) 261-7154 or Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly (253) 590-9591 to schedule your tour.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. August 11th 2020 until June 15th 2021 lease term. Move in funds are 1st full months rent & refundable deposit $4000.00.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Dawnette Cell: (253) 261-7154

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3482983)