1823 186th Ave E

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lake Tapps Area House 4 Rent, 3 bd, 2 bath - Property Id: 159713



Three bedroom, two bath house with large fenced backyard. In Lake Tapps neighborhood. Approximately 1575 ft. with one car attached garage. Additional parking in driveway.

Yard maintenance included.



$1200 deposit/$500 non-refundable.



Pets will be subject to review and non-refundable deposit.



Dieringer School District

Lake Tapps

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159713p

Property Id 159713



(RLNE5178816)