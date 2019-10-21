1823 186th Ave E

Amenities
Lake Tapps Area House 4 Rent, 3 bd, 2 bath - Property Id: 159713
Three bedroom, two bath house with large fenced backyard. In Lake Tapps neighborhood. Approximately 1575 ft. with one car attached garage. Additional parking in driveway.
Yard maintenance included.
$1200 deposit/$500 non-refundable.
Pets will be subject to review and non-refundable deposit.
Dieringer School District
Lake Tapps
For Rent
Bonney Lake
Lease
Rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159713p
