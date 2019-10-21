All apartments in Lake Tapps
Find more places like 1823 186th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Tapps, WA
/
1823 186th Ave E
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1823 186th Ave E

1823 186th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1823 186th Avenue East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lake Tapps Area House 4 Rent, 3 bd, 2 bath - Property Id: 159713

Three bedroom, two bath house with large fenced backyard. In Lake Tapps neighborhood. Approximately 1575 ft. with one car attached garage. Additional parking in driveway.
Yard maintenance included.

$1200 deposit/$500 non-refundable.

Pets will be subject to review and non-refundable deposit.

Dieringer School District
Lake Tapps
For Rent
Bonney Lake
Lease
Rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159713p
Property Id 159713

(RLNE5178816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 186th Ave E have any available units?
1823 186th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Tapps, WA.
What amenities does 1823 186th Ave E have?
Some of 1823 186th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 186th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1823 186th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 186th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 186th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1823 186th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1823 186th Ave E offers parking.
Does 1823 186th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 186th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 186th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1823 186th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1823 186th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1823 186th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 186th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 186th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 186th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 186th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAPacific, WAEdgewood, WASouth Hill, WALakeland North, WA
Milton, WAEnumclaw, WACovington, WAMaple Valley, WAGraham, WAFife, WADes Moines, WAFife Heights, WAFrederickson, WASeaTac, WATukwila, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College