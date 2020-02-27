All apartments in Lake Stickney
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8

2622 143rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2622 143rd Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
An amiable 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Lynwood, Washington.

This 2,337-square-foot homes unfurnished and spacious interior features include hardwood floors in the kitchen and one small room while the rest of the house is carpeted and a fireplace. The kitchen has fine cabinets, glossy granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and water heater for drinking water. An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with small heater in the lower level; electric heating in the upper level, and gas heater in the mid-level.

The exterior features a fenced yard, a deck, and barbeque area in the backyard-- cool spots for outdoor activities or BBQ with friends and family.

It comes with an attached 2-car garage, assigned parking.

Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Lake Serene Boat Launch, Martha Lake Airport Park, Martha Lake Park, and McCollum Pioneer Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lake Stickney Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 5/10
Odyssey Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 5/10
Serene Lake Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 5/10
Oak Heights Elementary School - 0.83 mile, 4/10

Bus lines:
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.3 mile
Swift Everett - Aurora Village - 0.4 mile
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile
417 Mukilteo Seattle - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5520196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have any available units?
2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have?
Some of 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
