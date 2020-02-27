2622 143rd Place SW Unit 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

An amiable 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Lynwood, Washington.



This 2,337-square-foot homes unfurnished and spacious interior features include hardwood floors in the kitchen and one small room while the rest of the house is carpeted and a fireplace. The kitchen has fine cabinets, glossy granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and water heater for drinking water. An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with small heater in the lower level; electric heating in the upper level, and gas heater in the mid-level.



The exterior features a fenced yard, a deck, and barbeque area in the backyard-- cool spots for outdoor activities or BBQ with friends and family.



It comes with an attached 2-car garage, assigned parking.



Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Lake Serene Boat Launch, Martha Lake Airport Park, Martha Lake Park, and McCollum Pioneer Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lake Stickney Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 5/10

Odyssey Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 5/10

Serene Lake Elementary School - 1.31 miles, 5/10

Oak Heights Elementary School - 0.83 mile, 4/10



Bus lines:

119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.3 mile

Swift Everett - Aurora Village - 0.4 mile

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile

417 Mukilteo Seattle - 0.5 mile



