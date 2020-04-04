All apartments in Lake Stickney
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
13427 11th Pl W.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

13427 11th Pl W.

13427 11th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

13427 11th Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Single Family home has 4 Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, a Half Bathroom and has 1,953 Sq Ft. The Large Open Living space upstairs with Vaulted Ceilings includes the Living room with Gas Fireplace and Kitchen featuring a Walk-In Pantry and Smooth Glass Top Stove. The Master Bedroom Suite is also on the upper level. The Ground level has the additional Three Bedrooms and Full Bathroom, along with a Family room and the Laundry, with Hook Ups for W&D, tenant will need to provide. Home also includes a Two Car Garage and a small Fenced Yard. Home is within walking distance to Lake Stickney and Mariner Park & Ride and a 6 minute drive from the McCollum Park and Ride, 15 minutes away from Boeing and has easy access to I-5.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) *Tenant to provide own Washer/Dryer*
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,250| $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Pets 25lbs or less, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler system, Garage, Mukilteo School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13427 11th Pl W. have any available units?
13427 11th Pl W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 13427 11th Pl W. have?
Some of 13427 11th Pl W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13427 11th Pl W. currently offering any rent specials?
13427 11th Pl W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13427 11th Pl W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13427 11th Pl W. is pet friendly.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. offer parking?
Yes, 13427 11th Pl W. offers parking.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13427 11th Pl W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. have a pool?
No, 13427 11th Pl W. does not have a pool.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. have accessible units?
No, 13427 11th Pl W. does not have accessible units.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13427 11th Pl W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13427 11th Pl W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13427 11th Pl W. does not have units with air conditioning.

