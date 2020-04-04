13427 11th Pl W.

Amenities
This Single Family home has 4 Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, a Half Bathroom and has 1,953 Sq Ft. The Large Open Living space upstairs with Vaulted Ceilings includes the Living room with Gas Fireplace and Kitchen featuring a Walk-In Pantry and Smooth Glass Top Stove. The Master Bedroom Suite is also on the upper level. The Ground level has the additional Three Bedrooms and Full Bathroom, along with a Family room and the Laundry, with Hook Ups for W&D, tenant will need to provide. Home also includes a Two Car Garage and a small Fenced Yard. Home is within walking distance to Lake Stickney and Mariner Park & Ride and a 6 minute drive from the McCollum Park and Ride, 15 minutes away from Boeing and has easy access to I-5.
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease
Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed, 25lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) *Tenant to provide own Washer/Dryer*
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,250| $250 Document fee applies
Amenities: Pets 25lbs or less, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler system, Garage, Mukilteo School District