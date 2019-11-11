13419 11th Pl W, Everett, WA

Amenities
Admirable 1,948-square-foot, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home (2 floored area) in Everett, WA.
The homey interior features a polished hardwood floor, carpeted on the 2nd floor, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is furnished with an awesome ceramic countertop, fine cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage space, NEW refrigerator, oven/range, was installed, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with a gas-operated heater.
The exterior has a lawn and deck--- cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. No worries, the owner will take care of it for you. Theres a storage space in the shed at the back of the property.
It comes with a 2-car attached garage and 2-car driveway parking.
Renter pays for water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.
No pets but negotiable ($500 pet deposit/pet).
Smoking is forbidden in the house.
Close to public transportation stops, playground, and parks!
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7k3TQokYi7N
Nearby parks: Martha Lake Airport Park and McCollum Pioneer Park.
Nearby Schools:
Henry M. Jackson High School - 1.87 miles, 9/10
Mariner High School - 1.02 miles, 4/10
Lake Stickney Elementary School - 0.48 mile, 5/10
Odyssey Elementary School - 0.36 mile, 5/10
(RLNE5184212)