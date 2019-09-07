All apartments in Lake Stickney
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
13411 Ash Way Unit A1
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

13411 Ash Way Unit A1

13411 Ash Way · No Longer Available
Location

13411 Ash Way, Lake Stickney, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Make yourself at home.

Brand-new (constructed in 2018), 1,941-square-foot, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, furnished townhouse.

It comes with a two-car conventional garage, fits 4 cars, total if the driveway is used. Guest parking in the property as well as plenty of free parking on the street.

Its beautiful open-concept layout interior is convenient for gatherings and shared meals. It has hardwood and carpeted floors and a fireplace. The modern kitchen has white counters with backsplash. Its nifty kitchen includes refrigerator, stove oven, and microwave that are all mildly used but in excellent condition. The bathroom is on the main floor. Master/Bedrooms: rooms are separated from the main floor. They have high vaulted ceilings and are curtained. There is plenty of natural daylight during the day.

There are also in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent. For climate control, the house has installed A/C.

Its exterior has a patio and deck --- perfect spots for some much-needed R & R or entertaining guests.

No pets allowed. No smoking, too.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. While the HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.

Showing will start on August 23, 2019.

Near Paine Field Boeing Airport, community transits, and Park-and-Rides. Quiet residential neighborhood that is excellent for commuting and traveling. Near transportation.

Nearby parks: McCollum Pioneer Park and Martha Lake Airport Park.

Nearby Schools:
Henry M. Jackson High School - 1.78 miles, 9/10
Silver Lake Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 7/10
Heatherwood Middle School - 1.77 miles, 7/10
Odyssey Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
202 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile
410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.1 mile
109 Ash Way P&R - Lake Stevens - 0.1 mile
860 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mile
201 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile
810 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mil

(RLNE5047993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

