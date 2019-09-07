13411 Ash Way Unit A1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking internet access

Make yourself at home.



Brand-new (constructed in 2018), 1,941-square-foot, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, furnished townhouse.



It comes with a two-car conventional garage, fits 4 cars, total if the driveway is used. Guest parking in the property as well as plenty of free parking on the street.



Its beautiful open-concept layout interior is convenient for gatherings and shared meals. It has hardwood and carpeted floors and a fireplace. The modern kitchen has white counters with backsplash. Its nifty kitchen includes refrigerator, stove oven, and microwave that are all mildly used but in excellent condition. The bathroom is on the main floor. Master/Bedrooms: rooms are separated from the main floor. They have high vaulted ceilings and are curtained. There is plenty of natural daylight during the day.



There are also in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent. For climate control, the house has installed A/C.



Its exterior has a patio and deck --- perfect spots for some much-needed R & R or entertaining guests.



No pets allowed. No smoking, too.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. While the HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.



Showing will start on August 23, 2019.



Near Paine Field Boeing Airport, community transits, and Park-and-Rides. Quiet residential neighborhood that is excellent for commuting and traveling. Near transportation.



Nearby parks: McCollum Pioneer Park and Martha Lake Airport Park.



Nearby Schools:

Henry M. Jackson High School - 1.78 miles, 9/10

Silver Lake Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 7/10

Heatherwood Middle School - 1.77 miles, 7/10

Odyssey Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

202 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile

410 Mariner P&R Seattle - 0.1 mile

109 Ash Way P&R - Lake Stevens - 0.1 mile

860 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mile

201 Smokey Point Lynnwood - 0.1 mile

810 McCollum Park - University District - 0.1 mil



(RLNE5047993)