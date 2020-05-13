All apartments in Lake Stevens
Location

12310 10th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Lake Stevens. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features a spacious floor plan and a fireplace. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12310 10th St Ne have any available units?
12310 10th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 12310 10th St Ne have?
Some of 12310 10th St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12310 10th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
12310 10th St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 10th St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 12310 10th St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 12310 10th St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 12310 10th St Ne offers parking.
Does 12310 10th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12310 10th St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 10th St Ne have a pool?
No, 12310 10th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 12310 10th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 12310 10th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 10th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12310 10th St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 12310 10th St Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12310 10th St Ne has units with air conditioning.

