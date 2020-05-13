12310 10th St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Lake Stevens. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features a spacious floor plan and a fireplace. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.