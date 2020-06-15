Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

1318 NW 88th Street Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 3BD Ranch in West Hazel Dell! High End Finishes & Backyard Oasis! - Showings Start: 07/24/2020



Nestled in a quiet, established Hazel Dell neighborhood, this home features beautiful finishes and lots of space. Just minutes from Downtown Vancouver, Vancouver Lake, I-5, and plenty of shopping and restaurants, you'll be surrounded by all that Vancouver has to offer!



Every part of this home has been updated- from the laminate flooring, to the luxurious kitchen, windows, A/C and more, you'll love the combination of modern finishes with a desirable late 70's ranch layout. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining; there is also den with a fireplace located just off the dining area. The two are connected by a wine or coffee bar, with a wine chiller and additional storage. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances (cook top on the large island, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and oven), and beautiful tile back splash.



Head down the hall to find all three spacious bedrooms (including the large master with attached master bath), and a large hall bathroom. Last but not least, this home also features an incredible fenced back yard, with large covered deck, and shed, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Best of all, landscaping is included! What are you waiting for? Apply now! JA



