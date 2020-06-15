All apartments in Lake Shore
1318 NW 88th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1318 NW 88th Street

1318 Northwest 88th Street · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1318 Northwest 88th Street, Lake Shore, WA 98665
Starcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 NW 88th Street · Avail. Jul 24

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
1318 NW 88th Street Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 3BD Ranch in West Hazel Dell! High End Finishes & Backyard Oasis! - Showings Start: 07/24/2020

Nestled in a quiet, established Hazel Dell neighborhood, this home features beautiful finishes and lots of space. Just minutes from Downtown Vancouver, Vancouver Lake, I-5, and plenty of shopping and restaurants, you'll be surrounded by all that Vancouver has to offer!

Every part of this home has been updated- from the laminate flooring, to the luxurious kitchen, windows, A/C and more, you'll love the combination of modern finishes with a desirable late 70's ranch layout. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining; there is also den with a fireplace located just off the dining area. The two are connected by a wine or coffee bar, with a wine chiller and additional storage. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances (cook top on the large island, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and oven), and beautiful tile back splash.

Head down the hall to find all three spacious bedrooms (including the large master with attached master bath), and a large hall bathroom. Last but not least, this home also features an incredible fenced back yard, with large covered deck, and shed, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Best of all, landscaping is included! What are you waiting for? Apply now! JA

**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!
Visit www.TMGnorthwest.com to apply today or view additional vacancies!
www.vansd.org

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE4961455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

