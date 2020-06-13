137 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA with balcony
As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.
Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.
This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Forest Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.