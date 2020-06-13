Apartment List
/
WA
/
lake forest park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Sheridan Beach
1 Unit Available
15120 37th Ave NE
15120 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2038 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,278
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Olympic Hills
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101
17934 23rd Lane Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1365 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Hurry! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1530 sqft
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
3024 NE 143rd St #303
3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1619 NE Perkins Way
1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2310 sqft
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
14359 19th Ave. NE
14359 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1600 sqft
Conveniently located stand-alone 3 bedroom 2.25 bath Townhouse in North Seattle - Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.25 bath stand-alone townhome in North Seattle's Kenwood neighborhood. Open design kitchen features stainless appliances & walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,710
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
University District
53 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
University District
4 Units Available
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,425
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
Situated in the vibrant University District. Pet-friendly apartment community with Seattle skyline views. Ample recreational amenities, including a fully equipped fitness room and a landscaped rooftop deck. Residents enjoy access to convenient on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,836
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
City Guide for Lake Forest Park, WA

As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.

Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.

This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Forest Park, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Forest Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 BedroomsLake Forest Park Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Park Apartments with Garage
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Park Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Park Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College