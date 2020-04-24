All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

4052 NE 178th St

4052 Northeast 178th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4052 Northeast 178th Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare Private Oasis w/Creek Next to Town Center, Burke Gilman, Bus; Landscaping Included! - A rare, private oasis in Lake Forest Park with babbling creek that offers the best of all worlds: a commuters dream, an entertainers delight, and a show-stopping yard featured on the Secret Garden Tour! Price includes landscaping! This homes 1/3 acre yard is beautifully manicured with mature flowering landscaping, low-maintenance composite decking, a huge courtyard with a wisteria trellis & robins nest, trails with sitting areas - and an amazing salmon creek with a bridge! Who needs a vacation home when you can hear the flowing water and birds from the deck and from inside the house! Tons of light from windows that frame serene views; flowing rooms that beg for entertaining and hosting gatherings. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom rambler with gorgeous oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace, irrigation system, workshop/extra storage with extra refrigerator for all those events you will be asked to host!

It is one block to the community hub of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park: grocery stores, restaurants, Library, Third Place Books, Starbucks, Mod Pizza, Ross, Planet Fitness, Honey Bear Bakery, Ace Hardware, Mud Bay Pets, Frozen Yogurt, unique shops, a farmers market during the summer and over 1,200 events throughout the year.

Burke Gilman Trail and Lake Washington are only 2 blocks away and its only a short walk to the two main commuter arterials of Bothell Way and Ballinger Way connecting to I-5. Direct buses! Many routes to get where you need to be (if you can drag yourself away from this home!). Access to LFP Community Center with dock!

Highly regarded Shoreline School District including Brookside Elementary (.4 m), Kellogg Middle (1.4 m), and the remodeled Shorecrest High (1.7 m)

This is a very special property, you must see it for yourself, its truly magical! **Available 5/31/19, possibly sooner if necessary.**

- Rental price includes landscaping
- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.
-Tenants pay utilities.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent.
- $250 Administrative Fee.
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE4887770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 NE 178th St have any available units?
4052 NE 178th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 4052 NE 178th St have?
Some of 4052 NE 178th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 NE 178th St currently offering any rent specials?
4052 NE 178th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 NE 178th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4052 NE 178th St is pet friendly.
Does 4052 NE 178th St offer parking?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not offer parking.
Does 4052 NE 178th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 NE 178th St have a pool?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not have a pool.
Does 4052 NE 178th St have accessible units?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 NE 178th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4052 NE 178th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4052 NE 178th St does not have units with air conditioning.
