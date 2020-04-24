4052 NE 178th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare Private Oasis w/Creek Next to Town Center, Burke Gilman, Bus; Landscaping Included! - A rare, private oasis in Lake Forest Park with babbling creek that offers the best of all worlds: a commuters dream, an entertainers delight, and a show-stopping yard featured on the Secret Garden Tour! Price includes landscaping! This homes 1/3 acre yard is beautifully manicured with mature flowering landscaping, low-maintenance composite decking, a huge courtyard with a wisteria trellis & robins nest, trails with sitting areas - and an amazing salmon creek with a bridge! Who needs a vacation home when you can hear the flowing water and birds from the deck and from inside the house! Tons of light from windows that frame serene views; flowing rooms that beg for entertaining and hosting gatherings. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom rambler with gorgeous oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace, irrigation system, workshop/extra storage with extra refrigerator for all those events you will be asked to host!



It is one block to the community hub of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park: grocery stores, restaurants, Library, Third Place Books, Starbucks, Mod Pizza, Ross, Planet Fitness, Honey Bear Bakery, Ace Hardware, Mud Bay Pets, Frozen Yogurt, unique shops, a farmers market during the summer and over 1,200 events throughout the year.



Burke Gilman Trail and Lake Washington are only 2 blocks away and its only a short walk to the two main commuter arterials of Bothell Way and Ballinger Way connecting to I-5. Direct buses! Many routes to get where you need to be (if you can drag yourself away from this home!). Access to LFP Community Center with dock!



Highly regarded Shoreline School District including Brookside Elementary (.4 m), Kellogg Middle (1.4 m), and the remodeled Shorecrest High (1.7 m)



This is a very special property, you must see it for yourself, its truly magical! **Available 5/31/19, possibly sooner if necessary.**



- Rental price includes landscaping

- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

-Tenants pay utilities.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent.

- $250 Administrative Fee.

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



