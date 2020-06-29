All apartments in Lake Forest Park
19604 30th Ave NE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

19604 30th Ave NE

19604 30th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19604 30th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Turtle Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Forest Park Split Level Home Available Now - Don't miss this charming split level three bedroom home. Excellent location, minutes to 1-5. Shopping and entertainment available in every direction. $100 per month pet rent; maximum of 2 pets.

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
No Smoking
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE5039782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19604 30th Ave NE have any available units?
19604 30th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Is 19604 30th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19604 30th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19604 30th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19604 30th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19604 30th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19604 30th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
