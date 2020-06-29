19604 30th Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lake Forest Park Split Level Home Available Now - Don't miss this charming split level three bedroom home. Excellent location, minutes to 1-5. Shopping and entertainment available in every direction. $100 per month pet rent; maximum of 2 pets.



Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.

1 year lease terms

No Smoking

Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management



Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com



(RLNE5039782)