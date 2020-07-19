All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Find more places like 15619 36th Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
15619 36th Avenue North East
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

15619 36th Avenue North East

15619 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest Park
See all
Sheridan Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15619 36th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4BR overlooks Lake Washington and features a covered wrap-around deck perfect for enjoying sweeping water views year round! Truly Pacific Northwest living personified. Inside, residents will enjoy two huge living areas and abundant storage space. Served by Briarcrest Elementary, Einstein Middle, and Shorecrest High Schools. 25 minutes to South Lake Union and downtown Seattle, 30 mins to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft campus, Fully fully fenced backyard. $3200 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for 1 dog under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collection or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income must exceed 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, evictions, late payment of rent, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have any available units?
15619 36th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Is 15619 36th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
15619 36th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15619 36th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 15619 36th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15619 36th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 15619 36th Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Park Apartments with BalconiesLake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lake Forest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College