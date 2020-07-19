15619 36th Avenue North East

Amenities

This spacious 4BR overlooks Lake Washington and features a covered wrap-around deck perfect for enjoying sweeping water views year round! Truly Pacific Northwest living personified. Inside, residents will enjoy two huge living areas and abundant storage space. Served by Briarcrest Elementary, Einstein Middle, and Shorecrest High Schools. 25 minutes to South Lake Union and downtown Seattle, 30 mins to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft campus, Fully fully fenced backyard. $3200 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for 1 dog under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collection or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income must exceed 3X monthly rent. Prior service of notice, evictions, late payment of rent, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.