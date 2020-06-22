Amenities

5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft. with all new wood laminate floors, open concept downstairs with gas fireplace in living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island, large walk in pantry. Office downstairs and spacious loft upstairs, in addition to 4 large bedrooms, 2 with walk in closets. Fully fenced back yard that backs up to greenbelt, and 2 car attached garage with extended driveway. Small dogs and cats are okay.



(RLNE5854869)