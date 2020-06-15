25022 se 43rd way

Amenities
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space
Great condition with Stainless steel appliances.
1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit
Large living area opens to friends and family.
Clean non-smoking and in Issaquah school district. Small pets welcome
Location:
2 minutes to the Microsoft Sammamish Campus, Connector Stop & Transit Center!
Walk to Fred Meyer/24-hour fitness, Home Depot and tons of restaurants.
Close to the Goddard school daycare in the Issaquah School district.
5 minutes to Costco, QFC, Safeway and Gilman shopping mall.
(RLNE4829611)