25022 se 43rd way

pet friendly garage stainless steel 24hr gym

Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space

Great condition with Stainless steel appliances.

1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit

Large living area opens to friends and family.

Clean non-smoking and in Issaquah school district. Small pets welcome



Location:

2 minutes to the Microsoft Sammamish Campus, Connector Stop & Transit Center!

Walk to Fred Meyer/24-hour fitness, Home Depot and tons of restaurants.

Close to the Goddard school daycare in the Issaquah School district.

5 minutes to Costco, QFC, Safeway and Gilman shopping mall.



(RLNE4829611)