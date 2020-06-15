All apartments in Klahanie
Find more places like 25022 se 43rd way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
25022 se 43rd way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

25022 se 43rd way

25022 Southeast 43rd Way · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Klahanie
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA 98029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25022 se 43rd way · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space
Great condition with Stainless steel appliances.
1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit
Large living area opens to friends and family.
Clean non-smoking and in Issaquah school district. Small pets welcome

Location:
2 minutes to the Microsoft Sammamish Campus, Connector Stop & Transit Center!
Walk to Fred Meyer/24-hour fitness, Home Depot and tons of restaurants.
Close to the Goddard school daycare in the Issaquah School district.
5 minutes to Costco, QFC, Safeway and Gilman shopping mall.

(RLNE4829611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25022 se 43rd way have any available units?
25022 se 43rd way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25022 se 43rd way have?
Some of 25022 se 43rd way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25022 se 43rd way currently offering any rent specials?
25022 se 43rd way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25022 se 43rd way pet-friendly?
Yes, 25022 se 43rd way is pet friendly.
Does 25022 se 43rd way offer parking?
Yes, 25022 se 43rd way does offer parking.
Does 25022 se 43rd way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25022 se 43rd way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25022 se 43rd way have a pool?
No, 25022 se 43rd way does not have a pool.
Does 25022 se 43rd way have accessible units?
No, 25022 se 43rd way does not have accessible units.
Does 25022 se 43rd way have units with dishwashers?
No, 25022 se 43rd way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25022 se 43rd way have units with air conditioning?
No, 25022 se 43rd way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25022 se 43rd way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Klahanie 2 BedroomsKlahanie Apartments with Garage
Klahanie Apartments with PoolKlahanie Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Klahanie Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA
Lake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity